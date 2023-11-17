Launched in 2009 as a catering business by three local boys who are chefs, surfers and friends, who started out using a rented warehouse and their old trucks.

You can now find Three’s Bar & Grill in Kihei’s Kalama Village off South Kīhei Road. They like to say “Three Chefs, Three Cuisines, One Great Restaurant.” Three’s blends Pacific Rim, Hawaiian and Southwestern cuisines for Dinner, Happy Hour, and Sushi near the beach, across from Kalama Park. There’s plenty of room to relax, with two patios, dining area and spacious Surf Lounge.

Three’s is all about eating great food with locally-sourced ingredients, creating memories with loved ones, and savoring the casual island lifestyle that these friends enjoy every day.

They’ve won many awards over the years for their sushi, happy hour, wine list and more. Three’s Bar & Grill was also honored to be featured on top-rated Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, not just once but TWICE!!

And to show gratitude to residents, Three’s is offering an all-day Happy Hour for kama‘āina through the end of the year!

They’re open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and their happy hour features all kinds of small plates, pūpūs, sushi, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Just show your Hawai‘i state ID to come score happy hour prices allll day long at Three’s!

Book a table at threesbarandgrill.com and learn more about this local business @threesbarandgrillmaui on Facebook and Instagram.

Today's Kama'āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines.

