Sabado Art Gallery in Wailuku, Maui, showcases a diverse range of contemporary and traditional Hawaiian art. Located in the heart of Wailuku town, this intimate gallery offers a captivating collection of art by Molokai & Maui artist, Phillip Sabado.

Phillip has been committed to creating art depict his love for of Hawaiian culture and nature. He has been commissioned to do many public and private murals and is celebrated within the collector community.

To celebrate the holiday season & the artist’s love for the color red, they are proud to offer an “‘Ula‘ula” kama‘āina special.

Mention “Living808” and say “‘Ula‘ula” to receive 50% off their ‘ula‘ula carpets. Additionally, get 20% off any prints with red tone.

Find the perfect piece to take home from art prints to clothing and gift bundles!

Visit them in person at 38 N. Market Street or online at sabadoarthawaii.com or on Instagram @sabadoartgallerywailuku

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines