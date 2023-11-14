Today’s Kama‘āina Deal of the Day is Paradise Now!

Paradise Now is a vintage inspired art and apparel company with locally-designed & hand printed original art created on Maui by artist Jaclynn Sabado. Featuring home décor and accessories created by other local artists, Paradise Now is the best place to find unique souvenirs, support eco-conscious brands and shop small business. Combining traditional values with modern trends, Paradise Now clothing is truly wearable art.

You can visit them on North Market Street in Wailuku. Or you can visit them at shopparadisenow.com for their Mālama Maui Kama‘āina deal… an early bird holiday sale!



Use code “living808” to receive 30% off online sale through this Friday, November 17.

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines