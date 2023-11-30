Maui’s Best Massage & Spa, a beacon of tranquility in the heart of Kīhei, marks a decade of unwavering dedication to massage therapy, facials, and waxing services. Since its inception in 2012, the spa has gained a reputation as one of Maui’s most trusted wellness destinations. The business is today’s featured Kamaʻāina Deal of the Day!

Whether seeking a Couples Massage, Relaxation Massage, Deep Tissue, or the nurturing touch of Lomi Lomi, Maui’s Best Massage & Spa offers a diverse range of treatments to cater to every client’s unique needs.

The spa boasts an exceptional team comprising dependable Massage Therapists, skilled Estheticians, and a caring Front Desk Staff committed to providing a rejuvenating experience for all visitors.

Situated in Kīhei, the day spa earned the coveted title of “Best Place to Receive a Massage” according to the readers of the Maui Times. However, the journey has not been without challenges, as their Lahaina location sadly succumbed to a fire.

Maui’s Best Massage & Spa’s special kama‘āina deal is a $20 discount on regular service prices by booking an appointment before December 31, 2023.

In the spirit of their mission that “Touch is a Necessity not a Luxury,” Maui’s Best Massage + Spa continues to be a haven for stress relief and wellness.

Visit their main location at 1993 S Kīhei Rd, Suite 19, or explore their offerings on their website: mauisbestmassage.com. Connect with them on social media for updates: Instagram: @Mauisbestmassage, Facebook: Maui’s Best Massage.

