Today’s Mālama Maui Kama‘āina offer is from Maui Alpaca Farm.

Maui Alpaca Farm is in upcountry Maui on the slopes of Haleakalā. They offer daily guided Alpaca tours.

Alpacas are social creatures, gentle, intelligent, and extremely observant.

They’ve created a hands-on experience with their thirteen alpacas and six Angora Bunnies.

This is a great opportunity to experience the joy of getting up-close and personal with these adorable animals!

All tours include a fiber processing and a spinning wheel demonstration to show off our fleece and fur to make beautiful yarn from our animals.

This is a unique and educational adventure that the whole family can enjoy with these fascinating creatures.

Purchase one adult Kamaʻāina priced ticket and get 50% off 2nd Kamaʻāina person. (valid until Dec 15th, 2023)

They are located at 505 Auliʻi Drive in Makawao. Visit them there or online at mauialpaca.com or @mauialpaca.