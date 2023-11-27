Leilani Farm Sanctuary, is a non-profit organization in Haiku, Maui. They provide farm tours and volunteer opportunities on eight acres of picturesque animal habitat with colorful tropical gardens and charming architecture. Friendly animals live together in perfect harmony with one and other and enjoy interacting with visitors. The well-tended sanctuary is home to hundreds of rescued animals including cats, turkeys, sheep, ducks, goats, geese, a cow, deer, chickens, rabbits, a swan, and guinea pigs.

Farm tour admission is $35 per person for kama’aina visitors. (Regular fee is $50 per person).

Proceeds from tours help fund the cost of providing food, shelter, and veterinary care for rescued animals.

Visit them at 260 East Kuiaha Road in Haiku or online at leilanifarmsanctuary.org or Facebook @leilanifarmsanctuary

Today’s Kamaʻāina deal is made possible by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines. Discover how you can Mālama Maui by visiting Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com/visitmaui.

