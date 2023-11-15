Honolulu (KHON2) – Holoholo Surf is a Native Hawaiian owned and operated surf shop in Makawao, Maui. They specialize in locally made boards & accessories and branded in-house aloha wear.

They have been in business since 2017 and are so grateful for their community.

While they always offer 10% kama‘āina discount in store, they are also offering free shipping for online orders to Hawai‘i addresses with code ‘living808’ (all lowercase) until December 23, 2023. This can be combined with other sale discounts which they’ll offer during the holiday shopping weekends like upcoming “Small Business Saturday”.

Historic Makawao town is full of character, especially during the holidays. If you find yourself in Makawao, check them out at 3643 Baldwin Ave.

You can also visit them online at holoholosurf.com or on Instagram at @holoholo_surf.

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

