Escape to the pristine waters of Maui with today’s Kamaʻāina Deal from Four Winds Maui, a locally owned and operated business with over 30 years of providing exceptional ocean experiences. Known as the family-friendly boat, Four Winds Maui offers a delightful journey to Molokini Crater, featuring a grilled BBQ lunch, a thrilling waterslide, and Maui’s exclusive glass-bottom viewing room.

What sets this catamaran apart is its dedication to ensuring a memorable experience for everyone, especially the keiki (children). They provide all the necessary gear, including custom clear-bottom flotations, allowing even those uncomfortable with traditional snorkeling to marvel at underwater wonders.

Recently recognized as the first boat to spot whales off the coast of Maui this season, Four Winds Maui takes pride in offering daily tours with whale-watching opportunities. You can relax on the spacious double-decker catamaran, enjoying both sun and shade, as you embark on a snorkel trip suitable for all ages, complete with a full-service tour including breakfast, lunch, and drinks.

As a token of gratitude for community support, Four Winds Maui extends a generous 20% discount to local residents with valid Hawaii state ID through the end of the year. This exclusive deal can be easily booked online or by phone using the code: LIVING808.

In addition to their commitment to providing exceptional experiences, Four Winds Maui is also a proud supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, offering families special moments together. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to explore the beauty of Maui’s waters with Four Winds Maui. Visit their website at fourwindsmaui.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Four Winds Maui.

Today’s Kamaʻāina Deal is made possible by the support of Hawaiian Airlines, encouraging everyone to Mālama Maui. To discover how you can contribute to preserving the beauty of Maui, visit hawaiianairlines.com/visitmaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines