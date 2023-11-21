Are you ready to tantalize your taste buds with a delectable Mālama Maui deal? Today, we’re excited to shine a spotlight on Fork & Salad, a healthy fast-casual eatery that’s changing the game when it comes to farm-to-table cuisine. With two locations and a mission to make healthy, convenient, and affordable dining accessible to all while supporting Hawaiʻi farms and producers, Fork & Salad is a culinary gem.

Fork & Salad sets itself apart with a mission to redefine farm-to-table dining. Their commitment goes beyond just offering healthy options—it extends to being quick, convenient, and affordable. With a tagline of #EatLocalEatHealthy, Fork & Salad sources ingredients from nearly 20 different farms and suppliers, ensuring freshness and supporting local agriculture.

The menu at Fork & Salad boasts an array of chef-inspired salads, signature sandwiches, wraps, soups, and more. For those who like to customize, the “Build-Your-Own-Salad” option beckons with around 50 different ingredients to choose from. Gluten-free enthusiasts will be delighted to know that many items, including dressings, soups, and even chocolate chip cookies, are available to suit their dietary preferences.

Exclusive Offer for Living808 Viewers

As a token of appreciation for Living808 viewers, Fork & Salad is offering an exclusive deal. Simply mention Living808 and present your Hawaiʻi state ID to receive a complimentary strawberry lemonade, iced tea, cup of soup, or gluten-free cookie with the purchase of any entrée (salad, sandwich, or wrap) until the end of the year. It’s the perfect opportunity to savor wholesome goodness while enjoying a delightful treat on the house.

Ready to embark on a culinary adventure at Fork & Salad? Visit their website forkandsaladmaui.com for more information, including their menu, locations, and the latest updates.

Today’s Kamaʻāina deal is made possible by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines. Discover how you can Mālama Maui by visiting Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com/visitmaui.

