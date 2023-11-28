Beauty By Nature Spa is a day spa right in the heart of old Wailuku town. They specialize in high quality, five-star, holistic spa treatments, accessible to the our local community. They also do small groups and events.

They offer an annual VIP membership, which is now $150, regularly $200 which includes special VIP pricing, priority booking and discounts on all retail as well as other perks throughout the year.

For a limited time, they are offering gift card specials for $95 for 60-minute facials and $95 for 60 -minute massages, which make great gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. They only do these offerings once a year so jump on it! Offer is good through December 24.

They are located at 74 Kaniela Street in Downtown Wailuku, under the bridge and on the same street as Saigon Cafe.

beautybynaturemaui.com

IG- Beauty by Nature Maui

