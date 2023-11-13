Honolulu (KHON2) – Three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner, John Cruz, talks details about his residency concert series at ProArts Playhouse located in Kīhei.

The Island Style Maui Series, Presented by Hawaiian Airlines, got its start during the pandemic every Wednesday at ProArts Playhouse. Cruz’s return to his residency will feature him on stage the first and third Wednesday of the month with special guests for each show, all staying in close proximity to the venue thanks to a partnership with Wailea Beach Resort.

A continuous partnership between Hawaiian Airlines and John Cruz makes this concert series possible. Cruz’s song, Island Style is used in a Hawaiian Airlines ad campaign and they were the sponsor behind his summer tour. The ad campaign that the airlines ran with Island Style was the first time that Cruz had ever commercial licensed the song, which he says was the “perfect fit” he was waiting for.

In addition to his residency at ProArts on Maui, Cruz is also doing a concert on Hawai‘i Island at the Palace Theatre and finishing up his EP, He Manaʻo.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.