Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Ocean Center is giving back to Hawai‘i residents with special discounts and is raising funds for families affected by the Maui wildfires.

Maui Ocean Center has partnered with the Maui Strong Fund, a local non-profit that provides financial support to the people affected by the Lahaina wildfires.

“We partnered with Hex Express, a local t-shirt company that created a “Maui Strong” shirt. $25 from each t-shirt purchase, and $8 from each sticker purchase will be donated directly to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund,” says Tapani Vuori, General Manager, Maui Ocean Center.

According to Vuori, the Maui Ocean Center has been an “escape” for Maui residents looking to enjoy a day with family.

Vuori says, “We have discounts for Kamaʻāina on the weekends, along with our Kamaʻāina memberships. Kamaʻāina annual membership prices are $75 per adult, $60 per child, and $65 per adult. An ʻOhana Flex Pass includes 2 adults and 2 interchangeable children. All prices are subject to a 6% processing fee and 4.167% State of Hawaiʻi tax.”

To learn more about Maui Ocean Center and the Department of Environmental Protection & Sustainability efforts to protect Maui’s reefs, visitors can do so via their official website.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

