Honolulu (KHON2) – November 3rd and 4th, 2023 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, guests are invited to the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. This annual event promises an experience, showcasing the products and local businesses from the islands of Maui, Molokai, and Lāna‘i.

Maui Chili Chili Oil is a Szechuan style chili oil with crunchy garlic and Maui onions. Maui Chili Chili Oil is made up of natural spices and ingredients that are cooked, assembled and shipped from Maui, Hawaii.

“We started in 2020, and started off with baby steps. We shared our prototype to friends and family, and after receiving great feedback we decided to make this our full-time job,” says Kit Furukawa, Co-Owner of Maui Chili Chili Oil.

Maui Chili Chili Oil will be one of the local businesses at this years Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival.

“We always look forward to connecting with the community, especially with opportunities to expand and grow the business. It was because of this event we were discovered by Foodland, and they keep on ordering, which means more and more people are discovering our product! All thanks to the exposure we had from this event,” says Deron Furukawa, Co-Owner of Maui Chili Chili Oil.

Those looking to book a flight to Maui to attend the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival can do so via its official website. Hawaiian Airlines has low fares on direct flights from Honolulu, Kona, Hilo and Kauaʻi. Those who want to show their Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass will be able to ride a complimentary shuttle to and from the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

