In an exclusive interview with Hawaiian Airlines’ Director of Community and Cultural Relations, Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, we gained insights into the airline’s deep-rooted connection with the Maui community and its unwavering commitment to support during the recent wildfires.

Hawaiian Airlines, woven into the fabric of Maui for 94 years, showcased its solidarity when disaster struck. Debbie highlighted the airline’s immediate response, emphasizing the check-ins on their nearly 500 Maui-based employees’ safety. In the first 72 hours, the airline added flights to evacuate over 17,000 individuals, simultaneously bringing in first responders. Dedicated cargo space transported over 54,000 pounds of crucial supplies, and the airline donated $50,000 each to Hawaii Food Bank, Maui Foodbank, and HCF Maui Strong Fund, among other generous contributions.

Debbie shed light on the Mālama Maui Help Desk, initiated to centralize requests for aid during the crisis. Over 230 individuals and organizations have been assisted, with more than 19,000 pounds of cargo delivered. Personal anecdotes from Debbie underscored the genuine care and dedication of Hawaiian Airlines’ employees in facilitating relief efforts.

As the recovery journey unfolds, Hawaiian Airlines remains committed to Maui’s well-being. The airline pledges ongoing support, focusing on travel, cargo shipping, baggage waivers, volunteers, sponsorships, and more. Their commitment reflects a deep sense of responsibility as Maui’s hometown carrier, ensuring that help reaches those who need it most.

Hawaiian Airlines’ multifaceted approach to crisis response and long-term recovery exemplifies the power of community engagement and corporate responsibility. For more information on their initiatives, visit the Hawaiian Airlines website at https://HawaiianAirlines.com and follow them on social media. Together, with the community at its core, Hawaiian Airlines continues to soar in its mission to uplift Maui during challenging times.