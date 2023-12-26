HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to recognize individuals and their role following the Lahaina wildfires.

Malama Spotlight honorees received 50,000 Hawaiian miles plus a Hele Gas card.

The top honoree, who we met on Friday, received 250,000 Hawaiian miles and a Hele Gas card.

In today’s Hawaiian Airlines’ Malama Spotlight – we met with a man who risked his life to save others, only to discover his own personal loss.

Kekoa Lansford sells coconut drinks wherever he goes.

He has worked on Lahaina’s famous Front Street for years, selling coconuts, tourist activities and luau tickets.

He was heading to work the day the wildfires broke out but instead of selling coconuts, he found himself in the thick of the rescue effort.

“I took a few people from where they were stuck or trapped in the fire,” said Lansford. “And I basically walked in and helped them get out and loaded them up and drove them to safety, mostly from cars and they were stuck on the seawalls.”

Lansford risked his life driving confused, helpless and trapped people out of the fire zone to safety. He then turned around several times to rescue more people in need.

In all the confusion, Lansford isn’t certain exactly how many people he rescued. He believes it may have gotten about a dozen people out of the danger zone.

“Honestly, I didn’t do much, I just helped people. I just did what everybody should do basically,” said Lansford.

And while his family got out safely, Lansford lost his home in the fire. Despite his own losses and family concerns he continued wholeheartedly supporting his community, volunteering in the aftermath of the tragedy.

And he said he would do it again for the community he loves.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and you know, what I say,” said Lansford. “A lot of people helped a lot of unfortunate people who were in the fire and stuck. It feels good, you know, to help people. And I’m glad that I was there.”