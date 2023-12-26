HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 has been featuring some of the heroes of the Maui fires that destroyed Lahaina back in August.

Hawaiian Airlines is recognizing these heroes, who were nominated by members of their community.

The honorees received 50,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles, plus a Hele Gas card.

The top honoree we met received 250,000 Hawaiian miles and a Hele Gas card.

Cheyann Smith, here with two of her three young children, is an active-duty member of the Air Force with a passion for helping others.

So, when the wildfires engulfed and destroyed Lahaina in August, her reflex was to do what she could to help.

“I’m a volunteer firefighter, so when the fires broke out, I really wanted to go and help fight those wildfires. However, I was seven months pregnant so that wasn’t an option,” said Smith.

Instead, Smith spearheaded two donation drives on Oahu through her own non-profit – beacon – be the one to light the way.

“However, this situation was unlike any drive that we’ve done in the past, because we are a direct to consumer organization,” said Smith.

“So when I found the larger non-profit, they had boots on the ground on Maui, and they had a huge facility here that was helping box and ship the donations that they were given,” said Smith.

And Smith found generosity and support from every corner of her community.

“Everywhere from cashiers at target to the civilians in the parking lot helping wheel out these carts of detergent, to the military stepping up, and people in the air force taking, actually, the donations to the warehouse so they could be boxed and shipped,” said Smith.

Smith’s non-profit donated more than 100 boxes of detergent for nearly 5,000 loads of laundry and more than 500 personal hygiene products such as hand sanitizer, soap, feminine hygiene items and much more.

Smith’s love for helping others and the creation of her non-profit are rooted in her humble beginnings.

“I was underprivileged, so I wanted to help the individuals who experienced the things that I experienced,” said Smith.

“And all the volunteers that are involved just enjoy giving back and helping. So when we do these drives, it’s never just mem,” said Smith. “It’s an entire community coming together for this drive. Oahu was there. Oahu showed up. And really made a difference.”