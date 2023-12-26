HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week, we have been featuring some of the heroes of the Maui fires that destroyed Lahaina back in August.

Hawaiian airlines is recognizing these heroes, who were nominated by members of their community.

The honorees received 50,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles, plus a hele gas card.

The top honoree we met received 250,000 Hawaiian Miles and a hele gas card.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Hawaiian Airlines Malama spotlight was a woman whose connections brought in a wave of donations from the mainland.

Malama spotlight honoree Angel Ilin and Kamahao Freitas have been friends for about ten years now.

In fact, Ilin was caring for a sick family member and was unable to meet with us for this story. So we spoke to Freitas, who nominated Ilin for the Hawaiian Airlines’ Malama Spotlight recognition.

“I was inspired by how much she did,” said Freitas. “When this fire happened, she actually has a huge network of people, and she actually had people reach out to her from the mainland, asking her how they can help.”

With the assistance of two friends in Washington State, Ilin became a Maui Liaison for donated supplies from the mainland. There were shoes from Seattle’s Sneak City.

“They sent her — they told her it was approximately 500 pairs of shows just for the residents and people who were displaced,” explained Freitas.

Ilin also received beds, futons, laptops, baby supplies and other necessities.

Freitas and Ilin, a mother of two, worked together in the hotel industry at the front desk for about six years.

“She made a lot of connections that way. But some of those people became friends,” said Freitas. “These people reached out to her directly.”

So Ilin coordinated the mainland to Maui donation effort.

“And this was important to her because she said it was her dad’s first house that burned. And her family is one of the oldest families in the area,” said Freitas. “So she just felt like she had to do something.”

“The way the community came together, and I can’t just say the community. It was the country and the world,” Freitas further stated. “It was overwhelmingly powerful. And even though I wasn’t directed affected by it, it was so uplifting to see that in our community, and here on Maui, you know?”

