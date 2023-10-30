Honolulu (KHON2) – The annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival kicks off on Friday, November 3rd. The festival is a way to support Maui business by boosting economic activity and awareness of locally made products.

Local businesses that are based in Maui County will be participating at the annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival. Residents and visitors are invited to support local. There will be local apparel, food and so much more.

“We are a local crafter and recycler business. We specialize in making tote bags, Christmas decor and more. We are excited to be a part of this year’s festival and are very thankful to Hawaiian Airlines for welcoming us back every year,” says Libby Behn, Owner of Maui Island Love.

Maui Island Love has participated in the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival in the past, and feels this is a great opportunity to reach more customers.

Behn says, “This festival is awesome. Not only do we meet loyal customers who shop online, but we get to meet new customers on a greater scale. Because of our participation in this festival, we were able to meet the team of the Maui Ocean Center, where our products are currently being sold in its Maui Treasures store.”

Those looking to book a flight to Maui to attend the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival can do so via its official website. Hawaiian Airlines has low fares on direct flights from Honolulu, Kona, Hilo and Kauaʻi. Those who want to show their Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass will be able to ride a complimentary shuttle to and from the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival.

Maui Island Love:

Web: www.mauiislandlove.com

Hawaiian Airlines:

www.hawaiianair.com

The Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival :

www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com