Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, a celebration of local businesses, is set to mark its 10th anniversary this year, and Hawaiian Airlines has been a proud sponsor since 2015. In a bid to make this year’s festival extra special, the airline is introducing a complimentary shopping shuttle for visitors from the neighbor islands, emphasizing its commitment to supporting Maui’s local economy.

As the festival enters its 10th year, this partnership between Hawaiian Airlines and the Maui Chamber of Commerce remains strong and dedicated to fostering the growth of Maui’s small businesses.

This year, Hawaiian Airlines is making the Made in Maui County Festival more accessible and enticing for visitors from the neighbor islands. The highlight of their involvement in the festival this year is the introduction of a unique and complimentary shopping shuttle service. Designed to make it easier for people from neighboring islands to attend the festival, the shopping shuttle is a brilliant addition. Visitors can now plan a day trip to Maui for a shopping extravaganza of locally-made goods. To facilitate the shuttle service, Hawaiian Airlines has partnered with Hāna & Beyond, a Maui-owned shuttle service. This partnership ensures that visitors can enjoy a seamless and convenient experience while attending the festival.

What truly sets this year’s Made in Maui County Festival apart is its unwavering focus on Maui’s local businesses. The festival will feature a diverse array of food and goods vendors, all of which are based on the island. This means that every purchase made at the festival directly supports small businesses in Maui.

Given the lower than usual number of visitors to Maui at the moment, Hawaiian Airlines recognized the importance of making it easier for people from the neighboring islands to support local businesses. By offering the shopping shuttle, they are helping to keep the economy thriving and ensure that 100% of the shopping done at the festival stays right in Maui.

For visitors from the neighbor islands planning to attend the festival, the shuttle service is conveniently located at two key spots. The shuttle departs from the middle island #2 at the airport where shuttle buses pick up and drop off passengers. Additionally, there’s a pick-up point at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC).

The shopping shuttle will be in operation from 8 am to 6 pm, with departures every 20 minutes. To access the shuttle service, all that’s required is a Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass dated from October 31 to November 4. Passengers simply need to present their boarding pass to the shuttle attendant during boarding, and they’ll enjoy a free ride to the festival and back.

Those looking to book a flight to Maui to attend the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival can do so via its official website. Hawaiian Airlines has low fares on direct flights from Honolulu, Kona, Hilo and Kauaʻi.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

