Honolulu (KHON2) – Amy Hānaiali’i weighs in on what visitors of Maui should keep in mind when visiting the Valley Isle.

According to local musician Amy Hānaiali’i, when visitors come to Maui, visitors should come with a respectful mindset.

“I want people to know that Maui is open. We want people to come and enjoy Maui, we just encourage people to be supportive and respectful. Understand what residents are going through and support by buying from locally owned businesses,” says Amy Hānaiali’i, Singer and Songwriter.

Hānaiali’i is currently on her Christmas tour throughout the Hawaiian islands. Those looking to learn more about her music, performances and upcoming projects can do so via her official website.

Amy Hānaiali’i:

web: www.amyhawaii.com

social media: @Hanaialii

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

#hawaiianairlines