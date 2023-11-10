Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in Kihei, Maui, Da Kitchen is a culinary treasure dedicated to providing exceptional food and service. The eatery’s ethos centers on creating a remarkable dining experience, regardless of whether patrons frequent it weekly or annually. John went over to Maui to check out the ono grinds at the popular restaurant.

Da Kitchen’s menu showcases a blend of familiar comfort food with a touch of innovation. From the traditional hamburger steak and loco moco to the elevated kalbi ribs and teriyaki chicken, simplicity meets flavor in every dish. Some of their signature dishes include a fried spam musubi, kalbi ribs, garlic noodles, chicken katsu, korean chicken, and the iconic loco moco.

Located at 1215 South Kihei Road in the Longs shopping plaza, the restaurant awaits discovery by those seeking an authentic taste of local flavors.

Reflecting on a challenging period, Da Kitchen faced an 80 percent decline in business following the Lahaina fire. Despite their struggles, the owner and chef, Les Tomita, recognized the far-reaching impact on the Lahaina community. Witnessing the devastation suffered by the locals, the restaurant owner acknowledged the resilience and strength displayed by the community. In the wake of the tragedy, the people of Lahaina came together, providing support by building shelves, offering shelter, and organizing aid, embodying the True Aloha Spirit in its purest form.

For more information, visit dakitchenkihei.com.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines