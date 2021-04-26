Island of Hawaii Week: Volcanoes National Park

Take a tour with Living808 as we explore the wonders of the Volcanoes National Park. Park Ranger Jessica Farracane tells the history of the Volcano House and the changes over the last few years from eruptions to the collapse of the crater rim.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park protects some of the most unique geological, biological, and cultural landscapes in the world. Extending from sea level to 13,677 feet, the park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes – Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.

For information, hiking trails, and places to visit, start at the website hhttps://www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes