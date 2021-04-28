Island of Hawaii Week: Volcano Art Center

Voted year after year as the best gallery on the Big Island of Hawai’i, the Volcano Art Center Gallery is a must-see stop in Volcano. Since 1980, Volcano Art Center (VAC) has continually sponsored a variety of award-winning activities and workshops that expose participants to aspects of the rich Hawaiian culture.

Volcano Art Center (VAC) is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to nurturing creative discovery, learning and sharing through arts education and artistic development. The center develops, promotes and perpetuates the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage of Hawai’i’s people through the arts and education, Website: https://volcanoartcenter.org/