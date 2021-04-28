Island of Hawaii Week: Volcano Art Center

TRAVEL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Voted year after year as the best gallery on the Big Island of Hawai’i, the Volcano Art Center Gallery is a must-see stop in Volcano. Since 1980, Volcano Art Center (VAC) has continually sponsored a variety of award-winning activities and workshops that expose participants to aspects of the rich Hawaiian culture. 

Volcano Art Center (VAC) is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to nurturing creative discovery, learning and sharing through arts education and artistic development. The center develops, promotes and perpetuates the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage of Hawai’i’s people through the arts and education, Website: https://volcanoartcenter.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories