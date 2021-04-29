Island of Hawaii Week: Tannya Helps Harvest Rare Kiawe Honey at Fairmont Orchid

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fairmont Orchid is home to 80,000 kiawe-producing honey bees that produce one of the rarest honeys in the world.

Kiawe honey is unique because it naturally crystallizes into a silky smooth, creamy honey. It is white in color and has a very delicate flavor, unlike anything most people have ever tasted before.

Michael Domeier, Beekeeper at Fairmont Orchid and Owner of Rare Hawaiian Honey Company, showed Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin what it takes to be a beekeeper.

She suited up to assist with harvesting the honey from hives by the botanical gardens at Fairmont Orchid that’s used in dishes and drinks.

