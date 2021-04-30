Island of Hawai’i Week: Mayor Mitch Roth Joins Living808

Honolulu (KHON2)- Island of Hawai’i Mayor Mitch Roth talked about the recovery and resilience of the Island and its people post pandemic for Living808 on location at Fairmont Orchid.

Mayor Roth credits peace of mind for travelers to COVID precautions, airports, travel rules, testing, medical facilities, and the role of the vaccine.

Roth adds, “ think the real draw for locals are the people of this island. There is a definite feeling as move about and interact with the people here. It feels a little slower. It’s different. But familiar and very reassuring.”

Kamaaina visitors are themost accessible market right now. “There is a lot of pent-up demand for something new and different,” says the Mayor. “People want a get-away experience to refresh themselves after the long lockdown. When you come here, you are definitely somewhere else.”

Mayor Roth is proud to represent the Island of Hawai’i because of “the resilience of the Island and its people.”Hawai’i Island continues to regenerate and renew itself. It’s about Life taking root wherever it can.

Mahalo to Mayor Roth Living808 for Island of Hawaii Week!