Island of Hawaii Week: Kilauea Lodge

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kilauea Lodge offers an historic place to stay while visiting Volcanoes National Park on the Island of Hawaii.

It’s a popular place for visitors as Hawaii Volcanoes National park is a mile away with incredible hiking trails. There is also a Winery, golf course, art gallery and studios, orchid farm, petting zoo and on Sunday, a great farmers market.

“We are in a rainforest, so our grounds are very green,” says General Manager Janet Coney. “We have lots of native plants around the property, a hot tub, gazebo which we’ve held weddings in, and you can see some native birds such as the Apapani and I’o.”

Coney adds, “We’re a small boutique hotel with 12 accommodations. Some of our rooms have private fireplaces however, all our rooms have central heat and a private bathroom. Kama’aina love to get away and enjoy the peace and quiet up here. We do not have TV’s or phones in our rooms, so they come here to get away from it all and relax.”

Kilauea Lodge also has an award-winning restaurant that’s open from 7:30am-9:00pm.

Kilauea Lodge offers year-round Kama’aina rates for accommodations. Website: www.kilauealodge.com