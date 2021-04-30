Island of Hawaii Week: Island of Hawai’i Visitors Bureau On Scale, Experiences & Kama’aina Deals

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Island of Hawaii earns its reputation for scale and size and endless experiences.

“The sheer bigness of Hawai’i in all dimensions creates opportunities and experiences that are simply not available anywhere else in the state and in some case, the world,” explains Island of Hawaii Executive Director Ross Birch, who joined Living808 on location at Fairmont Orchid.

“There are several climate zones and eco-regions all derivable to one another. That’s really the most exciting thing this island has to offer, Choices.”

Birch expanded on the diversity of options, saying, “If you are an active person who wants to enjoy adventures on land, in the water and even the sky, then head on over to Hawaii Island.”

Living808 explored by boat snorkeling with Sea Quest and by mountain bike with Big Island Bikes. And the list goes on… ATV, horseback riding, kayaking, hiking, helicopter sky tours, sport fishing charters, golf, and more.

Birch adds, “Local people love to take tours and go sight-seeing. And now there are specialty niches like eco-tourism, agro-tourism as well. People can tour plantations, farms and gardens and learn about where their favorite foods come from.”

For pampering, the Island offers world-class wellness and rejuvenation services. The Spa Without Walls at Fairmont Orchid is a good example. For foodies, there are culinary experiences, tastings, and tours. Something to look forward to: cultural events like Merrie Monarch Festival are coming back this year.

The Island of Hawai’i has many deals available for Kama’aina.

Website: https://kamaainaoffers.com/