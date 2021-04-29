Island of Hawaii Week: Fairmont Orchid Queen Bee Champagne Cocktail Infused with Honey

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fairmont Orchid’s Pau Hana Champagne Bar offers a beachside place to toast drinks including a handcrafted Queen Bee cocktail infused with kiawe honey made onsite.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin helped harvest some of the honey with the beekeeper, then met up with Fairmont Orchid’s Assistant Food & Beverage Director Jack Broadhead to mix up the cocktail.

The Queen Bee cocktail is infused with kiawe honey made onsite, mixed with bourbon and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, as well as juice from and orange and bitters for a refreshing cocktail to enjoy by the bay.

Pau Hana’s dedicated al fresco lounge space perched along the knoll just above Pauoa Bay offers a front row seat to panoramic ocean vistas. Guests may sip on signature cocktails featuring Veuve Clicquot champagne as they watch the sun slip over the Kohala Coast.

Website: https://www.fairmont.com/orchid-hawaii/dining/pau-hana-champagne-bar/