Island of Hawaii: Sea Quest Hawaii

Join John and Tannya as they head out into the ocean for a Sea Quest Hawaii adventure. Experience some of Kona’s most unique snorkeling adventures just off the coast. You can choose from different adventures like the “Captain Cook Exclusive” or the “Premium Morning Snorkel” and the “Night Manta Experience” the Travel Channel named one of the top ten things to do in your lifetime. John, Tannya, and Mikey joined in on the fun and witnessed the wonders themselves.

This family run business is located in South Kona and you can make reservations online at reservations@seaquesthawaii.com or call 808-329-7238

Visit online at seaquesthawaii.com

Sea Quest Rafting & Snorkeling Adventures

78-7138 Kaleiopapa St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Sea Quest Hawaii Parking Lot

78-7106 Kamehameha III Rd, Kailua Kona, HI 96740