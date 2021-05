John Veneri sits down with Fairmont Orchid General Manager Charles Head to talk about the hotel, the hospitality, and the specials.

Named the general Manager in December of 2019, Charles Head has over 30 years of luxury hospitality experience to his resume. He has been everywhere from Scotland to Hawaii and has a unique take on the beautiful Fairmont Orchid Luxury Resort.

Visit the hotel online at https://www.fairmont.com/orchid-hawaii/ for reservations and specials.