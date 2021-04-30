Island of Hawaii: Brown’s Beach House

When visiting the Fairmont Orchid Luxury Resort in Kona, you will have to make time out of your adventurous schedule to dine at Brown’s Beach House. The AAA Four Diamond restaurant has a beautiful ocean front setting and the cuisine uses locally grown produce.

Executive Chef David Viviano has over a decade of top level experience in places around the country and has settled in at the Fairmond Orchid since 2018. He shows John Veneri how to make a popular dish using locally sourced fish, micro greens, and fruit and Tannya Joaquin joins the two for appetizers and wine.

For more information on the restaurant or to make reservations, visit brownsbeachhouse.com

1 North Kaniku Drive,

Kohala Coast, HI 96743

808 885 2000

DINNER

5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. daily