Island of Hawaii: Adaptations Farm

Adaptations Inc. is a certified organic farm established in 1979 and regional Food Hub incorporated in 1993 in Kona. The farm is also a place where local chefs come to select ingredients for dishes served at their restaurants. Chef David Viviano, the executive chef of the Fairmont Orchid resort sources most of his ingredients locally from fresh farmed fish in the waters off Kona, to micro greens and fruits and vegetables from local farmers like Adaptations Farm.

Owners Maureen and Tane Datta of Adaptations Farm have seven acres and have everything from exotic fruits to herbs.

To learn more about the farm, visit online at https://adaptationsaloha.com/our-farm/