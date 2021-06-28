Trippin with Alaska: La Brea Tar Pits and Museum

Our first stop while Trippin in Los Angeles, was a place John Veneri and Mikey Monis have never been, La Brea Tar Pits and Museum. That’s where they met Sean Campbell, a preparator at the sight.

“I am a preparator where I uncover fossils found here at La Brea Tar Pits. That’s because the La Brea Tar Pits is an active scientific research site.”

The Tar Pits have fascinated scientists and visitors for over a century, and today, this area is the only actively excavated Ice Age fossil site found in an urban location in the world! More than 100 excavations have been made at the Tar Pits since the early 1900s, and most of the fossils discovered here are housed in the museum at La Brea Tar Pits, at the center of the Tar Pits.

Campbell also said that many people are mistaken, there are no dinasaurs here, the sight isnt that old.

“There have been excavations going on here since the early 1900s. In 1977, the site opened to the public and today we get thousands of visitors every year and showcase science in action. Over the last 50,000 years, Ice Age animals, plants, and insects were trapped in sticky asphalt, which preserved them for us to find today. The discoveries range in size from huge, extinct mammoths and sloths to “microfossils,” or tiny remains of plants and animals that give us clues about how ancient ecosystems and climates changed.”

