Transform into a Mermaid for National Mermaid Day

Mermaid Republic is turning people into Mermaids and Mermen, and you could have Instagram gold too.

Look and act the part with a tail, and lessons on the perfect hair flip.

Mermaid Republic gives the full experience of being a mermaid by putting on a swimmable mermaid tail and monofin, where Mermaid guides will show guests how to do fun Mermaid poses including the famous hair flip.

To add to this experience they capture this great time on video! After the mermaids master the hair flip, they are taken to shallow water to learn how to swim like a Mermaid and practice their new found skills.

Create your own Instagram gold by joining the Mermaid movement. For more information visit www.Waikikibeachactivities.com