For over 50 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in rhythm and blues music. They have generated hits like “You’re Still a Young Man,” “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?” topping both the Billboard 200 and R&B Album charts. Led by saxophonist Emilio Castillo, TOP’s love of the stage is the same today as it was back in 1968. Today we chatted with Emilio to talk about their long and successful journey and hear about their upcoming Blue Note Hawaii shows.

Tower Of Power at Blue Note Hawaii

Tickets: Premium Seating $116, Loge Seating & Bar Area $86

Thursday, May 11 – Sunday, May 14

Showtimes Vary