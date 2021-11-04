Tougher Than a Tank Documentary

Co-Founder and Director Tim O’Donnell joined Living808 to talk about his documentary “Tougher Than A Tank”.

As someone who specializes in military films, ‘Tougher Than A Tank’ is a story about reconnection and recovery. The film follows two marines who sustained injuries while deployed in Iraq, Noah Cass and Eddie Ryan. While Noah’s injuries mostly invisible, Eddie was hit by two 7.62mm rounds in the head rendering him immobile and with a severe traumatic brain injury. In an attempt to relieve financial burdens and raise money for Eddie’s recovery, Noah embarks on a 145 mile run from his hometown in Somers, CT to Eddie’s in Lake George, NY.

