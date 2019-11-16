Total Fitness USA’s Top 6 Tools to Improve Posture

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our latest edition of Fitness Friday, we focused on posture and the best products for slumped shoulders.
Rick Wood of Total Fitness USA showcased 6 accessories to improve posture to address all that time we now spend crouched over computers and using smart phones.
Rick’s Picks:
1- S Hook
2- Lacrosse Ball
3- Thompson Bow Tie
4- Foam Roller
5- S Hook
6- Hypervolt
Rick demonstrated how to use these 6 accessories effectively to improve posture.
You can find all of the products at Total Fitness USA.
Website: http://tfusa.net