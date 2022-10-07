Tory’s Roofing has been around for 50 years and they are celebrating by giving away a free roof to a local Oahu resident.

Sandra GT Ward, Admin. Manager at Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing, joined Kelly to talk about the big reveal for the one lucky winner.

With hundreds of entries for the giveaway, it was difficult to pick a winner. In the end Sandra and her brothers were happy with their choice.

The winner, Wanette Goto, was surprised at her home by Sandra and her brothers of Tory’s Roofing.

Goto’s son nominated his mother.

Sandra says it’s better to give than receive, so another giveaway could be in the near future.

What’s next for Tory’s Roofing, “50 more years,” says Sandra. She and her brother are the third generation to enter the family business and will continue the operations.

If you want more information about Tory’s Roofing & Waterproofing Inc, you can visit their website or check them out on social media.

WEBSITE:

torysroofing.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@torysroofing