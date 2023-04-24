(Honolulu) – Local Western Fashion stylist, Joelle Tafoya is breaking down the latest trends when it comes to Western Fashion.

Country fans from around the world are gathering in Indio, California at the ending of April to celebrate Stagecoach, one of Country Music’s biggest festivals.

“This year we will be seeing a lot of denim, graphic t-shirts, colored boots and fringe. When going to these festivals you really want to go ‘all out’ and get creative with your outfits. Think fashionable but yet comfortable in the desert,” says Joelle Tafoya, Western Fashion Stylist.

Those wanting to learn more about what to wear when it comes to western fashion can do so by following Joelle on her social media account.

The Aloha Cowgirl:

@TheAlohaCowgirl