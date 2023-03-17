The pandemic caused many pre-existing businesses to close but also created an opportunity for many new small businesses to start. These people created a business model that revolved around what they love.

Hazel Beck, Deputy District Director, Hawaii Small Business District Office, joined John to share some tips for small business owners looking for opportunities to refresh and innovate their companies.

Start with yourself – Why did I open this business? Look at your business plan – Review, Refresh, Relevancy, and Value Network – People need to know who you are and what you do. Reconnect with your business banker – Discuss revised business plan. Learn from industry thought leaders – Educate and Collaborate Review your financial plan

“Get out there and network! People need to know who you are and what you do. They want you to share your story with them. What makes you unique? And, if you have a uniqueness capitalize on it!” says Beck.

And that’s not all, Beck wanted to give a big congratulations to the State of Hawaii Small Business Person of the Year – Jonathan Montalbo of Aloha Termite & Pest Control in Kapolei.

For more information on the SBA and the Resource Partner network, please visit their website – sba.gov.