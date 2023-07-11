Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers Honolulu and Troy Wada of INPAC Wealth Solutions speak on the unique formula that determines how Social Security benefits are taxed for seniors.

“If the top rate for a single person is 37%, then that rate doesn’t begin until he or she has more than $510,000 of taxable income. Almost 41% in taxes seems excessive, they obviously need to plan better to avoid these added costs,” says Troy Wada of INPAC Wealth Solutions.

According to Wada, there are 4 general things people need to know when it comes to taxes and retirement:

1. Know your after-tax retirement savings BEFORE retirement.

2. Social Security (SS) and Medicare have tax traps. Depending upon how much other income you have, the amount of Social Security benefits that are taxable varies.

3. Plan how and when you will use taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free assets to manage your income and taxes efficiently. This is where IRA to Roth conversions and Charitable Planned Giving comes into play.

4. Organize your assets for your family’s benefit. Estate planning matters. Long Term Care, Step Up Cost Basis, Non-Spousal Inherited IRA rules, and things like real estate investments are just some of the things that should be considered.

Those looking to learn more are encouraged to reach out to Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu, as well as attend upcoming seminars can do so via phone.

Engel & Volkers Honolulu:

Phone: 808-725-2000