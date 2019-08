In the latest edition of Energy Innovation, Revolusun president Dave Gorman and General Contractor Chad Okuhara teamed up for the perfect construction. As Gorman says, having a partnership like this helps everyone especially the home owner,

“Solar should be thought about from the beginning. The last thing we want to do is come into a brand new build and have to build solar around what was just built. The benefits you receive when making Solar a part of the build process from the beginning are ten fold.”