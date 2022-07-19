Hawaii’s natural beauty and culture is a draw for millions and millions of visitors annually. However, those same tourists have a significant impact on the islands’ natural resources: overcrowded beaches, trails, and roads, and pressure on our limited natural resources. On tonight’s episode of Empowered Hawaii, we’ll be taking a journey to see exciting new efforts to reduce the impacts of tourism—from low-carbon airplanes to electric buses to fun ways that visitors and residents can give back. The hosts of Empowered, Kelly Simek and Jeff Mikulina, talked story about what viewers can expect from the episode.

