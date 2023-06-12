Tommy Davidson, the multi-talented performer known for his comedic genius and versatile musical skills, is gearing up for an unforgettable show at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi. Before he hits the stage at the Blue Note, he joined Living808 to talk about his background, new music and upcoming stand-up show.

Tommy Davidson will be performing at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi for one show on Wednesday. The doors open at 5:00 PM, and the show begins at 7:00 PM.

For tickets and more information, visit Blue Note Hawaii | Tommy Davidson Tickets