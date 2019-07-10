Tomahawk Steak Shines at New Waikiki Hotspot TBD Hawaii

TBD Hawaii is the newest Waikiki hotspot to grab ‘familiar rustic dishes with fine dining techniques and global flavor” that are perfect to share.

One of the restaurant’s “stars” is a Tandoori oven, which is traditionally used for naan bread, but at TBD, the 900 degree oven is also used for a standout item on the menu, a Tomahawk Steak for two, with dipping sauces.

The name “TBD” is a playful nod to the response that Executive Chef Vikram Garg had everytime he was asked about his concept for the restaurant and name, “TBD, as in to be determined.”

Garg draws on his global influences, living and working around the world.

TBD Hawaii is located inside the Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, and it has a stunning view of Diamond Head.

TBD Hawaii

2885 Kalakaua Aveat Lotus Honolulu Hotel

(808) 791-5164

Hours:

Lounge

5-9pm Tues-Sun

5-11pm Fri & Sat

Dinner

5-9pm Tues-Sun

Website: https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.tbdhawaii.com&data=02%7C01%7CTiffany.Chater%40khon2.com%7Cb2d9ea22a29744191fe108d704b75b7a%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C636983057872233545&sdata=9HPrPTmsBe%2Bw9ozX%2Fi7f3UNeSyrsQBdcBWRsQu3gjes%3D&reserved=0