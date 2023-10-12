Honolulu (KHON2) – The Terrace of Modern Art (TOMA) is set to enchant art enthusiasts at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel & Hawaiian Aroma Caffe. This free, quarterly event is a vibrant showcase of local artists and the next one will take place on Friday, October 13th, from 6 to 10 pm, and is a benefit for the Maui community.

At TOMA for Maui, a diverse array of artists will display their talents. Japanese graphic artist TAMO will be featured alongside esteemed names from the Hawaiʻi art scene, including Kelsie Dayna, Aloha De Mele, Solario Art, Melón James, and the talented Kiki Yamada. Attendees will have the opportunity to admire unique artwork while enjoying light pūpū and refreshing drinks provided by event and property partner Maui Brewing Co. The event will be enriched with music from DJ Jem and DJ Yooey. Plus, there are exciting raffle prizes up for grabs.

Kiki Yamada, an artist known for her caricature art, will share her unique talents providing live drawings. She joined the show along with Jonathan Rotmensch, Founder of Hawaiian Aroma Cafe, with details on what to expect at the event.

TOMA for Maui is not just about art and entertainment; it’s also about giving back. The event supports local and international artists while contributing to the OUTRIGGERCares Maui Host Relief Fund. This fund offers vital financial support to OUTRIGGER employees who have been directly impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui.

For more, visit OUTRIGGER.com