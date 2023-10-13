The 43rd Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF) is here, and there are exciting opportunities for film enthusiasts. To get involved, consider purchasing a HIFF Industry pass, which provides access to 10 screenings of featured films and HIFILM panels. These passes are priced at $100, $70 for HIFF members, and are free for ACM students who apply. You can acquire them on the HIFF website.

One highlight of this year’s festival is “TOKYO COWBOY.” The film follows Hideki, a Japanese Salaryman on a wild journey of self-discovery from Tokyo to a Montana cattle ranch. The Hawai‘i premiere of this intriguing film will be at Consolidated Theaters Kahala tonight at 8 pm, and tickets are still available.

Festivals like HIFF play a crucial role in supporting filmmakers and their stories. They provide a platform for unique narratives like “TOKYO COWBOY” to reach a broader audience. Attendees can also take part in special panels, such as the HOMETOWN HEROES panel on October 14th, focusing on exciting projects like “MAKAWALU” and “MERV AND THE MIRACLES.”

To get involved and buy tickets for HIFF43, visit www.HIFF.org. The festival runs from October 12th to the 22nd on Oʻahu, with screenings available on neighbor islands from October 27th to November 5th. Don’t miss the Hawai‘i premiere of “TOKYO COWBOY” tonight at Consolidated Theaters Kahala. Enjoy the world of cinema right here in Hawai‘i!