Toastmasters helps people excel in jobs and home life

Toastmasters Hawaii is a program to help people better their public speaking and leadership skills. Toastmasters is essentially a communication and leadership organization. According to Region 2 advisor Jessica Allen people get exactly what they want.

“They do and more. They may originally come for one thing or another, one thing we’ve seen is promotions at work, increased leadership skills, Toastmasters are often leaders at work and in their community, most people don’t even realize their neighbor, friend, family member is even in Toastmasters.”

Toastmasters is a program that builds friendships through a safe environment. John Coleman, District 49 Director knows,

“Everyone is supportive and you get to learn about your fellow members through their speeches. They eventually become your family and you don’t want to miss a meeting because you’ll be missing out on a story where you could learn about the birth of someone’s child, the death of a family member, or something you just never knew anything about.”

For more information about Toastmasters visit www.disctrict49.org