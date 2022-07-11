TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill is your place for great food, drinks & fun featuring Coors Light, Blue Moon & Vizzy specials! Today we are eating and drinking it up with bartender Kelli Pang and Jacob Vela, General Manager of TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Originally, the aim was to provide a destination spot for women to pregame before heading out for a night on the town. But it’s kind of morphed into an overall female centric event that we coincide with various concerts and other entertainment venues around town. We bring in an ever changing list of female owned business. Our customers get access to a variety of exciting new goods and services, and the vendors get access to TJ’s amazing client base, all in the comfort of air condition, and surrounded by great food and beer.

“We offer an incredible array of restaurant quality food in a 5000 sq/ft sports bar, where you can catch live sporting events like the UFC, Bellator, NFL Sunday Ticket, NBA Season Pass and ESPN PLUS in the comfort of family style seating. Aside from the food it really boils down to the staff and our loyal customer base. I think we’ve done a good job recreating that ‘everyone knows your name’ vibe. It’s like going to your friend’s house for a party, but with better liquor. We are a restaurant first, so families are welcome. We actively encourage making this your event spot. We have a large parking lot, along with great food and ice-cold Coors on draft. All the makings of a good time.”

They offer Coors draft as an everyday low-price beer and have added Blue Moon on draft at Happy Hour pricing. Vizzy’s are also on special this month for $3!

They are located in the One Kapiolani Building at the corner of Kapiolani Blvd and South Street. Hours are 10am-2am Mon – Fri, and from 2pm-2am Sat & Sun, with a daily Happy Hour from 2pm-6pm.

For more info call (808) 545-2424 or visit tjshawaii.com