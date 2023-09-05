Exciting news for thrifting friends (like Kelly) – the brand-new Goodwill Store & Donation Center at 3650 Waialae Avenue is now open! This freshly revamped location, situated in the same spot as the previous one, boasts a brand-new building and Goodwill occupies the entire first floor. The new spot also comes with a convenient drive-thru donation drop-off. Living808 got an exclusive first look into the all-new Civil Beat Plaza and Goodwill Store & Donation Center. Kelly & John went over to film the store and Kelly shared her thrifting tips!

This latest addition marks Goodwill’s 13th retail location in Hawaii, solidifying its commitment to serving local communities. But what sets Goodwill apart isn’t just the opportunity for thrifty shopping; it’s their mission to make a positive impact. The revenue generated from Goodwill Hawaii’s stores directly supports essential programs and services that benefit thousands of Hawaii residents annually. These initiatives encompass free job training, education, financial literacy, and more, providing valuable resources to the local community.

Operating hours for the Kaimuki Store and Donation Center are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with donations accepted starting at 8 a.m. To make the experience even more convenient for patrons, Goodwill offers free parking in the open-air lot at 3660 Waialae Ave.

For those who prefer donating at other locations, Goodwill has community donation centers at Kahala Mall, Ali‘iolani Elementary School, Hawaii Kai Shopping Center, and Hawaii Kai Park and Ride. These centers remain open for business daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ensuring that contributing to this noble cause is as easy as possible.

Whether you’re a dedicated thrifter, a supporter of Goodwill’s impactful programs, or simply someone who wants to give back to the community, the new Kaimuki location offers an exciting opportunity to get involved.

Visit GoodwillHawaii.org for more information.